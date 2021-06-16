Man arrested for shooting at Glendale Marketplace parking structure

A man who allegedly fired shots near the Glendale Marketplace in May was arrested this week, police reported.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 p.m. on May 22 at the Glendale Marketplace parking structure located in the 100 block of Artsakh Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

“On arrival, officers determined multiple rounds had been fired at an adjacent occupied structure, however, no one had been struck,” the Police Department said in the release.

Officers canvased the area and located several spent shell casings along with a discarded handgun.

Ruben Garsevanyan, 28, of Glendale, was subsequently identified by detectives as the shooting suspect.

Garsevanyan was located and arrested Monday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, police said.