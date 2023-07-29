Johnny Melvin Monroe, as seen in an undated photo. (RCSD)

A man who allegedly stalked and kidnapped his ex-lover was arrested in Riverside County on Saturday.

According to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station received calls from the family of a victim stating that a female resident was taken against her will in the 13000 block of Elsworth Avenue in Moreno Valley.

When deputies responded, they located the kidnapped female’s vehicle with her and the suspect, Johnny Melvin Monroe, inside.

During the incident, Monroe went to the victim’s residence and forced her into her vehicle before driving away against her will, authorities said.

“The victim stated she previously was involved in a relation with Monroe but had made it clear she was no longer interested in him,” RCSD said in a statement. “The suspect had been previously arrested at the victim’s residence on multiple incidents but continued to seek out the victim.”

Monroe was booked for stalking and kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator McCracken at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.