A suspect has been caught after committing a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties.

The suspect, Terence Bernell Smith, Jr. 27, from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said.

Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers and JCPenney stores, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

The heists occurred throughout several counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino.

Smith was arrested on three counts of robbery and 10 counts of grand theft.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call the CHP Southern Division ORCTF at 323-644-9550.