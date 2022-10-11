A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020.

The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, was last seen on Dec. 4, 2020 and was reported missing seven days later on Dec. 11.

Authorities say the woman was eight weeks pregnant and the mother of a six-month-old child at the time of her disappearance. She was living on Crooked Branch Way in San Jacinto before she went missing.

The woman’s six-month-old child was located safely, but Gonzalez’s body has yet to be found, authorities say.

The San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station began the missing persons investigation in 2020, but turned the case over to Central Homicide Unit when investigators suspected foul play.

The suspect was arrested and booked at a local detention center on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sandoval of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Vasquez of the Hemet Sheriff’s Station 951-791-3400. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through the Sheriff’s Homicide Tip Line.

The investigation remains ongoing.