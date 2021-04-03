Man arrested in 2016 stabbing death of 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran outside Hemet bar

On the left, an undated photo shows Nicholas Males, 28-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and father of two who was stabbed to death in Hemet in 2016. The photo on the right shows 35-year-old Robert Herrera Ramirez, the man arrested on suspicion of killing him.

A suspect was arrested Friday in the 2016 stabbing death of a 28-year-old U.S. Marine Corps

veteran outside a Hemet bar, officials announced.

Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Herrera Ramirez of Hemet on suspicion of killing Nicholas Males, a veteran who was a father of two, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

On June 18th, 2016, Males and a second man were stabbed during an altercation outside of a bar on Harvard Street.

The second man suffered two life-threatening stab wounds during the fight, but he survived his injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear how police identified Ramirez as a suspect in the killing, or why it took so long to arrest a suspect.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but he will likely also face an attempted homicide charge for the stabbing of the second victim, police said.

He was booked into a Riverside County jail, where he was being held on $1 million bail, according to the department.