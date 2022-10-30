A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia.

Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on foot and ran into a nearby commercial building.

The suspect was eventually located in a nearby parking lot and arrested.

He’s been identified as Abel Lopez, 34, of Los Angeles.

Lopez was booked into jail and is expected to be charged with commercial burglary.