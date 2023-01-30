French bulldogs taken by an armed suspect in Studio City on Dec. 9, 2022. (LAPD)

Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City and stealing her two French bulldogs late last year.

Sammesio Lewis, 27, was taken into custody Thursday in Glendale by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s gang and narcotics task force, authorities announced Monday.

He was booked on one count of robbery in connection with the December 2022 theft.

Police say the victim was walking her dogs in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue when Lewis pointed a gun at her, grabbed her two French bulldogs, put them in his gray SUV and then drove away.

The victim was not injured. It was not immediately known if police had found her dogs.

French bulldogs have become a popular target for thieves because they are easy to grab due to their small size and can fetch thousands of dollars on the black market.