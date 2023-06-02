Suspect Aristeo Martinez, 21, in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department. (Crime scene photo from OCHawk)

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murders of two men at the Anaheim GardenWalk.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Aristeo Martinez by the Anaheim Police Department.

On May 21, just after 2 a.m. Anaheim police responded to the GardenWalk’s parking structure after a large fight and shooting broke out.

Arriving officers found the first victim, 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Lenin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, Arizona, was found lying on the ground just outside the parking structure, suffering from blunt force trauma. Arvayo was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Victim Deonte Lenin in shown in this undated photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Martinez. On May 30, Martinez was located on the 2500 block of E. Bell Rd. in Phoenix.

Martinez was arrested on murder charges for the death of Lenin. The death of the second victim, Arvayo, remains under investigation.

Martinez is being held on $1 million dollars bail pending extradition proceedings.

Anaheim GardenWalk is a popular dining and shopping complex near the Disneyland resort. Locals who frequent the area said they were shocked by the news of the murders.

“I’m surprised something like this happened,” said Ivan Perez, who lives nearby. “I’ve been here before. Nothing like this ever happened, so I’m just real surprised that there was a shooting here.”

No further details were released as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Anaheim Police at 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.