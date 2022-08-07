A Fontana man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley.

The shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Tea Rose and Blee Lupin lanes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene and found 28-year-old Jason Williams of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first aid efforts, Williams was declared dead at the scene.

Several witnesses were interviewed and one man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting Williams. He’s been identified as Jerome Jackson, 33, of Fontana.

Jackson was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center to await charges for murder and child endangerment.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time, but anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 760-393-3528.

Citizens may also submit a tip online using the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Tipline form.