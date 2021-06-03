Man arrested in connection to series of vandalisms in West L.A., including Pico-Robertson synagogue

Young Israel of Century City synagogue on Pico Boulevard is seen in an undated photo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of vandalisms in West L.A., including at a Pico-Robertson synagogue last month.

Jon Knight Prince was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing 13 acts of vandalism on Westwood and Pico boulevards between May 26 and Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and was being held on $325,000 bail.

Related Content Investigation underway after vandal hurls concrete slab at West L.A. synagogue

The department did not specify how many counts of vandalism Prince faced. It was not immediately clear who was representing him.

Officials said Prince threw bricks, rocks or hard objects at the windows of buildings. LAPD spokesman Tony Im confirmed that one of the incidents involved the vandalism of Young Israel of Century City synagogue on Pico Boulevard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.