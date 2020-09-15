Man arrested in connection with 1980 homicide of Fontana teen

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 1980 homicide of an 18-year-old woman, officials announced Monday.

Leonard Nash is shown in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 14, 2020.

Leonard Nash was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Sept. 8, more than 30 years after Michelle “Missy” Jones was found dead in a grapefruit grove.

She was discovered in the area of Live Oak and Santa Ana avenues on July 5, 1980, her head covered with dirt and her dress and panty hose removed.

Forensic evidence was collected during the autopsy, but was not processed because of the lack of technology at the time, Fontana police said in a news release.

The case eventually went cold after all investigative leads were exhausted.

Earlier this year, items collected during Jones’ autopsy were sent to a DNA lab for processing.

Eventually the DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, but no positive matches were found.

Investigators then conducted follow-up interviews with the victim’s family, which led to Nash being identified as a person of interest, police said without elaborating.

The suspect was found in Las Vegas, where investigators were able to collect his DNA from discarded items.

The DNA was a match with what was found during the autopsy, and Nash, who was 26 at the time of the homicide, was arrested.

He is currently waiting extradition to San Bernardino County.

Authorities did not elaborate on the death itself or if Nash knew the victim before she died.