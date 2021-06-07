Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman in Long Beach

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Long Beach, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. June 2 at a home near the intersection of 10th Street and Cherry Avenue.

The victim was found at the scene with a life-threatening injury to her upper torso, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A firearm was found at the scene and detectives interviewed witnesses.

The following day, police arrested 22-year-old Luis Oros on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

The victim, Crystal Gonzalez, of Long Beach, died on June 5.

Police then upgraded the incident to a homicide investigation and Oros remains in custody on $1 million bail, officials said.

Detectives determined that Oros and Gonzales lived together at the time of the shooting and that the suspect allegedly fired at the victim during an argument. No further details about the incident have been released.

The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, police said.