Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of woman after dispute in Long Beach

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old woman last week in Long Beach, authorities announced Sunday.

Nathaniel Ford, a 45-year-old man experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found and arrested Ford during a traffic stop along the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue after homicide detectives collected enough evidence of his involvement in a dispute that led to the shooting death of Dalila Williams on July 15.

Detectives say they do not believe Ford and Williams knew one another before they became involved in a dispute.

Following Saturday’s arrest, detectives searched a residence associated with Ford in the 1700 block of E. 61st Street in Los Angeles, where “a firearm and various other evidence was collected,” according to the news release.

Authorities said LBPD’s forensic investigators will analyze the firearm and conduct “ballistic testing to compare it with evidence collected at the scene of the murder.”

Ford is being held at the Long Beach city jail on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244.