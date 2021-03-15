Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Anaheim homeless shelter

Fatal stabbing suspect Alvaro Mendoza Sahagun is shown in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on March 15, 2021.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man at a homeless shelter in Anaheim over the weekend, police announced Monday.

Victim Marcos Zavala is shown in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on March 15, 2021.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. Sunday at the Salvation Army in the 1400 block of South Salvation Place, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Officers found the victim, 36-year-old Marcos Zavala of Anaheim, suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The suspect, Alvaro Mendoza Sahagun, was contacted at the scene and eventually arrested by detectives.

Sahagun was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

It is unclear what led to the fatal incident and police indicated they will not release a motive.