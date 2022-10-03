A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page. (LASD)

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles last week, officials announced Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, 45-year-old Milagros Medina was found with stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the suspect, Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, stabbed Medina multiple times before running away from the scene.

Deputies arrested Villalobos-Jimenez in South El Monte around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. A motive behind the attack has not been released.

Villalobos-Jimenez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, officials said.