A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles last week, officials announced Monday.
The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, 45-year-old Milagros Medina was found with stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities believe the suspect, Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, stabbed Medina multiple times before running away from the scene.
Deputies arrested Villalobos-Jimenez in South El Monte around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. A motive behind the attack has not been released.
Villalobos-Jimenez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, officials said.