Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of his father in Torrance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his father at a home in Torrance over the weekend.

The incident was reported about 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 4500 block of 231st Street, Torrance police said in a news release.

Officers discovered the 52-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound. He was treated at the scene but was declared dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that the victim and his son were involved in a disturbance at the home before the son left. He returned a short time later, armed himself with a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the victim.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

He was found and arrested that same day and was eventually booked on suspicion of murder.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities did not release a possible motive for the stabbing.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified “pending follow-up investigation,” police said.