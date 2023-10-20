A man from Pico Rivera was arrested for his alleged role in a retail theft operation responsible for nearly $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Home Depot stores across Los Angeles.

Sergio Arellano was arrested Thursday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Retail Crime Task Force.

Arellano is suspected of being involved in an illegal “fence” operation, which involves the purchase of stolen goods from thieves and burglars to be resold through seemingly legitimate businesses.

CHP says Arellano was tied to 960 stolen items with an approximate retail value of about $200,000. Investigators allege that he was purchasing the stolen items and then reselling them on the popular website and app OfferUp.

The stolen merchandise is believed to have come from Home Depot stores throughout the Los Angeles area.

A firearm was also recovered as part of the investigation, CHP said.

The Los Angeles Organized Retail Crime Task Force assisted the CHP task force with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Arellano, the fence operation or other acts of large-scale retail theft should contact the CHP Southern Division task force at 323-644-9550.