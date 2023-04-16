A woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at a bar in Santa Ana early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at Proof, located in the 200 block of North Broadway in downtown Santa Ana, around 1 a.m.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the bar. She was rushed to a trauma center in critical condition.

A man was taken into custody as a “person of interest,” police said.

Authorities were trying to determine whether or not the suspect and the victim knew each other and what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.