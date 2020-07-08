Man arrested in connection with Santa Clarita hit-and-run crash that left deputy injured

Authorities investigate the scene in Santa Clarita where a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured in a hit-and-run on June 11, 2020. (KTLA)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita last month.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. June 11 on Sundowner Way near American Beauty Drive.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries was unclear.

The suspected hit-and-run driver, who was not identified, was arrested in Ventura for an unrelated theft incident, sheriff’s officials said in a tweet.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, officials said.

He will be held on $155,000 bail and arraigned once he is transferred to Los Angeles County.

The man has two additional no-bail probation violation holds, officials said.