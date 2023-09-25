A Sylmar man was arrested last Tuesday in connection with a series of residential burglaries in Simi Valley.

On September 12, Simi Valley Police identified 29-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez of Sylmar as the suspect involved in a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Cedarwood Circle, according to a news release. After a thorough investigation, police discovered that Rodriguez was also responsible for two additional burglaries including a residential burglary on September 14 in the 2900 block of Racine Street in Simi Valley, as well as a Hot Prowl Burglary in the 2200 block of Trinway Avenue.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on September 19, authorities arrested Rodriguez while he was leaving his home. At the time of the arrest, Rodriguez was found in possession of a loaded firearm, narcotics and suspected stolen property.

After conducting a search warrant, officers recovered additional firearms, a ballistic vest, and stolen property linked to at least one Simi Valley burglary.

Rodriguez, who is a previously convicted felon, faces charges related to the burglaries and a variety of weapons-related offenses.