Police have arrested a San Fernando man accused of attacking an elderly man during a violent robbery on Friday.

The man, identified by the San Fernando Police Department as Edgar Flores, 31, was captured on security camera as he attacked an elderly man on the 900 block of North Maclay Avenue around 10:20 a.m., police said.

Video showed Flores approaching the 69-year-old victim and then forcefully trying to remove a bag from his hand. The victim resisted, police said, and the suspect responded by violently attacking him until he became unconscious.

Edgar Flores, 31, of San Fernando shown in this undated mugshot image provided by the San Fernando Police Department.

Days later, on Monday around 4:10 p.m., police received a tip that Flores was at a nearby liquor store on the 900 block of Truman Street.

Officers responded to the area and took Flores into custody. He was booked into jail to await charges for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and resisting arrest, as well as violating his parole.

The case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine if formal charges will be filed.

San Fernando Police Chief Fabian Valdez said the arrest of Flores was an example of “community stakeholders and police working together.”