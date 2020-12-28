Man arrested in DUI crash that killed pedestrian in crosswalk in San Bernardino, police say

The intersection of 2nd and G streets in San Bernardino is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was arrested after allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian in San Bernardino while under the influence, and then fleeing the scene, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Second and G streets, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Ronald Harris, 30, was allegedly speeding in a Saturn Aura while a 42-year-old man was crossing the intersection in a crosswalk.

Police said Harris did not slow or stop for the pedestrian and struck him in the crosswalk. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Harris did not stop after the crash, police allege, but he was later found by officers. He was allegedly under the influence of marijuana and alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run causing injury or death, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.