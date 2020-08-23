Man arrested in DUI hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old Irvine woman: Police

A man was arrested in a DUI hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Irvine Saturday night, police said.

Antonio Calixto Navarrete, 40, is seen in an undated photo released by the Irvine Police Department on Aug. 23, 2020.

Antonio Calixto Navarrete, 40, is suspected of being behind the wheel of a white Ford F-150 that fled the scene after colliding with a black Hyundai Elantra in the the intersection of Main and Culver streets around 8:45 p.m., the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

The Ford was stopped by Irvine officers a short time after the crash and Navarrete was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, felony DUI and murder, authorities said.

The woman killed in the crash had been a passenger in the Hyundai.

She was taken to an Orange County hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said. Officials did not release her name.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Irvine Police Officer Mike Bergstrom at 949-724-7000.