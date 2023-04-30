A Baldwin Park man was arrested after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on Saturday.

Irwindale police responded to a possible medical emergency in the 5000 block of Azusa Canyon Road around 1:26 p.m Saturday after a security guard discovered a man who was pronounced dead near railroad tracks in the area, authorities said in a news release.

During their investigation, Irwindale police detectives found surveillance footage from local businesses that captured a dark colored SUV running over the victim and then quickly fleeing the area.

Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a report that the car belonging to the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run was located at a residence in the same area where the man was found dead.

Once deputies arrived and spoke with the resident, they confirmed that 33-year-old John Shin, was the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run.

Shin was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run and was later released on a $50,000 bond. Authorities towed his car and are currently holding it for evidence.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.