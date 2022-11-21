A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced.

The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release.

Responding deputies found two women inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital where they died, officials said.

Investigators eventually identified a suspect and served a search warrant at his Coachella home.

Salvador Velasquez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities did not release any further information about how they identified the suspect, and the victims’ identities have not been released.