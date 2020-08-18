Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found dead in Anaheim alley

Ayleen Morales, left, and Pablo Partida Aparicio are seen in photos released Aug. 17, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anaheim woman whose body was discovered in an alley behind an apartment complex last year, police said Monday.

Following 17 months of investigation, 23-year-old Pablo Partida Aparicio of Anaheim was identified as the gunman who fatally shot 26-year-old Ayleen Morales last March, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Morales’ body was found in the early morning hours of March 2, in the alley south of the 900 block of East Broadway. She had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Homicide detectives arrested Aparicio on suspicion of murder last Thursday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what sort of evidence they uncovered linking Aparicio to the killing.

Related Content Anaheim Police Seeking Information After Finding Woman Fatally Shot in Alley Video

Investigators say the shooting is not believed to be a domestic violence incident.

But they declined to provide more information Monday about Morales’ wounds or Aparicio’s possible motive. Officials have not said whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case, authorities said.

Aparicio was booked without bail at the Orange County Jail.

No further details were available.