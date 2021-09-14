Man arrested in fatal stabbing of woman found dead in Sylmar home by her family

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman found in her Sylmar home last week, officials said Tuesday.

Virginia Cantero, 36, was found dead in the home along the 14500 block of Lyle Street about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 7, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim’s husband and daughters had been in Mexico and found her when they returned, family members previously told KTLA.

Detectives determined the she was “the victim of a violent homicide,” and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records indicate Cantero, who also went by the last name Luna, was stabbed in the neck.

Investigators believed Cantero had been dead for “at least several days,” an LAPD official said.

On Saturday, Alejandro Balsells was arrested by Santa Monica police. He was booked on suspiciopn of homicide and his bail was set at $2 million, police said.

Relatives said the victim and her husband were separated and her death could be connected to a domestic incident, possibly involving the victim’s boyfriend.

Police, however, did not comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, nor did they provide any information about a motive.

No further details about the homicide or the arrest have been released.