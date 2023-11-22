A man has been taken custody on murder charges after a woman was found shot dead in a vehicle in Apple Valley.

The shooting took place Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., outside a home on the 14400 block of Navajo Road.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene after receiving reports of a man firing into a vehicle parked outside of the home.

Upon arrival, a man, identified as Michael Deandre Harris, 35, exited the home and was taken into custody. Deputies then located the victim, 30-year-old Ashley Sinor, inside the parked vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have determined that Harris and Sinor were in a romantic relationship and they believe Harris shot her as she sat in the vehicle that morning.

Harris was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto where he awaits charges for murder and disorderly conduct.

He is being held without bail and was due in court on the murder charge next Monday.

The investigation into Sinor’s killing is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jacob Angelini at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be provided online or by calling 800-782-7463.