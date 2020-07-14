Man arrested in his underwear after breaking into Simi Valley home: Police

A man who allegedly broke into a Simi Valley home apparently left his clothes behind and was wearing only his underwear when he was taken into custody, police said.

Matthew Rey Scott is shown in a photo released by the Simi Valley Police Department on July 12, 2020.

The incident occurred along the 1600 block of Hi Drive early Sunday when a resident saw a man trying to get into the window of his home, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

When responding officers arrived, the man was already gone, but he had left his clothes behind, police said in a community advisory.

Officers searched the area and found the man hiding in the neighborhood wearing only his underwear.

The suspect ran away, but was eventually taken into custody.

He was identified as Matthew Rey Scott, 35, of Simi Valley.

Police said Scott “has a history of this type of dangerous behavior,” without elaborating.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary, evading and violating his community release.

It is unclear how long Scott had been in the home and why he had taken his clothes off.

No further details about the incident were released.