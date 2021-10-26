Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Apple Valley student athlete in front of his family

A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a teenager in Apple Valley last week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Chad Goodro of Apple Valley was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run causing death. He was released after posting $50,000 bail, a sheriff’s news release stated.

Goodro is suspected of being behind the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck 14-year-old Lawrence Andrews on the night of Oct. 19, authorities say.

Witnesses reported the two-door coupe was going more than 60 mph on Ottowa Road when the car hit the victim, who was walking south from James Woody Community Park, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Andrews died at the scene.

Relatives told KTLA that the Apple Valley High School freshman had just left the park, where he had been volunteering for his little brother’s Pee Wee football team. The teen had been crossing the street with his mother and two siblings, who had all just made it across the street when he was struck, they said.

“Mom was actually here when it happened,” Marvin Harrison, the victim’s uncle, told KTLA. “To see that is heartbreaking. A parent shouldn’t have to bury a child.”

Andrews loved football and was the running back on Apple Valley High’s team, according to relatives and friends.

“He loved football. He would always talk to us and tell us his dreams to play for UCLA,” recalled his friend Kendall Thomas.

Andrews was also remembered as a good-hearted, loving and funny person.

“He brightened up the room every time he stepped in. He was a comedian, he liked to joke around every day,” Harrison said.

Andrews would’ve turned 15 years old this Friday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the teen’s family.