Man arrested in Irwindale gas station attack that left 61-year-old injured: Police

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday a month after he allegedly attacked and injured a 61-year-old during a confrontation at an Irwindale gas station.

Jesus Avila Jr. appears in a booking photo released by the Irwindale Police Department on Aug. 11, 2020.

Jesus Avila Jr., a 33-year-old South El Monte resident, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and elder abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death in connection with the July 12 incident.

According to the Irwindale Police Department, security footage from the Arco gas station on Longden Street and Myrtle Avenue showed the perpetrator getting into a confrontation with another man.

The perpetrator then “suddenly and without apparent provocation” struck the face of the victim, who dropped to the ground and hit his head on the concrete, police said.

The attacker fled in his vehicle, according to investigators.

Officers received a report of a man lying down in a parking lot and responded to the scene to find him unconscious and unresponsive, the Police Department said. Paramedics also arrived at the location and took the victim to a trauma center in serious condition, according to the agency.

“As a result of his injuries, the victim suffered substantial memory loss and has been unable to make a statement to investigators,” the Police Department said.

Investigators later released images from the gas station security footage and asked the public’s help in the case. An anonymous tip soon led to the attacker’s identification, police said.

Officers arrested Avila around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Irwindale. He was booked at the West Covina Police Department jail on $2,001,500.00 bail pending a court appearance, Irwindale police said.

Authorities did not release the the victim’s name nor provided an update on his condition.