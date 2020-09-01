Man arrested in killing of man whose remains were found buried in Long Beach yard

A man was arrested Monday in the killing of a 32-year-old whose remains were found buried on a Long Beach property in 2018, police said.

Zach Kennedy, 32, is seen in a photo provided by his family.

Zachary Kennedy’s remains were found in a yard in the 500 block of West Eight Street in May 2018 — the location where he was last seen before he was reported missing in October 2017.

The county coroner’s office identified the remains as belonging to Kennedy in September 2018 and detectives determined that the young man had been killed, police said. No information was available on how he died.

Scott David Leo, 54, of Long Beach was later identified as a suspect in the killing and he was taken into custody at his home in the 500 block of Eight Street Monday, police said in a news release.

“Kennedy and Leo had a personal relationship and detectives are continuing to investigate a possible motive, but believe this to be an isolated incident,” Long Beach police said.

Kennedy’s boyfriend of seven years, John Hill, had previously said that Kennedy went to visit a new friend at a home on Eight Street shortly before he vanished.

When Hill confronted a man who lives in the home, he was told Kennedy simply walked away that night, according to the boyfriend.

Leo was booked on suspicion of murder at a Long Beach jail and is being held on $2 million bail, officials said.