LAPD arrest sex assault suspect; more victims and info sought

Deontae Williams is shown in a photo released by the LAPD on Sept. 6, 2021.

Los Angeles police officials are looking for additional victims of a man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after learning he had traveled to other states last year.

Deontae Williams, 30, was arrested Sunday, according to the LAPD.

Williams is known to frequent several gyms, parks, beaches and malls in and around Los Angeles County. He allegedly approaches lone women, hands them business cards which portray him as a personal trainer, then engages in “inappropriate sexual conduct,” police said without elaborating.

Additionally he worked as a masseuse and security guard and traveled to several other states during the California’s COVID-19 lockdown last year, police said.

It is also unclear where Williams was arrested and how many women he allegedly victimized.

Williams is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Williams or has any additional information about him is asked to call LAPD’s Topanga Division detectives at 818-756-4820.