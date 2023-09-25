Man arrested in Mambo Grill shooting that wounded 4 in Downey

A 37-year-old Simi Valley man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded four at a bar in Downey, authorities announced Monday.

According to the Downey Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 1:20 a.m. at Mambo Grill, located in the 11000 block of Downey Avenue. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered four victims – three men and one woman – suffering from gunshot wounds. They were each transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

The men’s conditions were later updated to stable, but the woman was fighting for her life, authorities said.

Police said that the suspects were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown-colored vehicle.

Temo Gaxiola, 37, from Simi Valley was arrested on Sept. 25 in connection with the shooting at Mambo Grill that wounded four people in Downey on Sept. 23, 2023. (Downey PD)

On Monday, authorities identified and arrested Temo Gaxiola in connection with the shooting, Downey PD said in an updated news release.

Authorities also said there is still a female person of interest that has been identified but is not believed to be a suspect at this time.

A woman that police in Downey call a “person of interest,” who is not believed to be a suspect in the Sept. 23, 2023 shooting. (Downey PD)

So far, authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, nor did they provide any updates on the conditions of the four victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Chaidez at 562-904-2391. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.