Corona man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in I.E. home is arrested in Nevada

A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Corona earlier this week has been apprehended in Nevada, police said Wednesday.

Officers discovered the deceased woman when they responded to a call of an assault with injuries in the 1500 block of Rimpau Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Corona Police Department news release.

The woman appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officials identified the victim as Cassandra Tomes, 39, of Corona.

Detectives named her boyfriend, 37-year-old Jeremy Pearson of Corona, as the lone suspect in the homicide, according to the release. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Pearson was found and arrested by police in Sparks, Nevada. He was being held in the Washoe County Jail while awaiting extradition to Southern California, the release stated.

No further details about the incident were released, including a potential motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Adam Mendenhall by dialing 951-736-2822 or emailing Adam.Mendenhall@CoronaCA.gov.