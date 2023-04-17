Jamal Jackson is seen in a photo provided by the LAPD on April 17, 2023.

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Northridge strip mall that left one person dead and three others injured over the weekend, police said Monday.

Jamal Jackson, 24, of Panorama City, was located and arrested Sunday in Ontario, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His white Toyota Camry was also found and recovered as evidence.

The shooting was reported around 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 19100 block of Parthenia Street.

The suspect’s vehicle is seen in surveillance video released by the LAPD on April 17, 2023.

Security video shows two victims entering a shop and offering to paint over graffiti just moments before they were shot in Northridge on April 15, 2023. (Northridge Ice Cream)

Security video shows a victim entering a nearby shop for help after he was shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (Northridge Ice Cream)

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Responding officers found four men with gunshot wounds. One of them, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while two others were transported in critical condition, police said.

Nearby surveillance video shows Jackson getting out of his Camry near the victims who were painting over gang graffiti on Van Alden Avenue, police said. The victim who died had apparently been hired to paint over the graffiti, authorities said.

Jackson allegedly approached the victims on foot, took out an “Uzi” type semi-auto handgun and shot at them multiple times.

He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about Jackson or the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Gabe Bucknell at 818-374-1928.