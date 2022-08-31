At least one person is dead after a shooting in Panorama City on Aug. 3, 2022. (KTLA)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Panorama City earlier this month that left one man dead and four others wounded, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue.

The call was upgraded to a shooting and responding officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. One was treated at the scene, while three others were taken to a hospital. They were all expected to survive.

Detectives later determined that three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection. The drivers got out of their vehicles and exchanged information. The victim who was killed approached the scene on foot and was apparently helping the drivers, when the suspect also walked up and stated shooting, striking the five victims, police said.

The suspect ran away, got into a blue BMW and drove off.

He was eventually identified as Luis Enriquez Hernandez. He was described as a gang member.

Hernandez had apparently fled to Texas after the shooting. LAPD officials, with the help of the FBI and the Houston Police Department, discovered he was staying at a home in Spring, outside of Houston.

He was arrested without incident and is expected to be transported to Los Angeles, where he will be booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.