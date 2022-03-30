A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder following a car-to-car shooting in Pasadena last year.

On Aug. 31, 2021, officers responded to the 1300 block of Navarro Avenue regarding a call of shots fired, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but all of the involved parties had already fled the scene, according to police.

A few minutes later, the department was notified that a 42-year-old Altadena resident had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The wound was not life threatening.

Through an investigation, detectives identified a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang, and determined the incident was a car-to-car shooting.

On March 24, authorities apprehended 29–year-old Michael Ellis Patillo of Ontario, police said.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a residence in Ontario. The operation and arrest led to the recovery of two firearms and the vehicle used during the commission of the 2021 shooting.

On March 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of attempted murder against Patillo.

His bail was set at $1.2 million.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or by using the website.