A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Riverside that killed a teenage bicyclist, police said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. March 1 near the intersection of Main and Poplar streets.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries and died at the scene. He was identified as 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez, Riverside police said.

An investigation revealed a black pickup was heading south on Main Street when it crashed into Gonzalez, who was riding on the wrong side of the road, police said.

The driver of the truck then allegedly fled the scene without stopping.

The crash was captured on surveillance video from several businesses in the area, helping detectives gather information that led them to the identity of the suspect in the fatal incident.

Rosendo Morales Caldera was arrested at his home in Riverside Tuesday and he is being held in jail without bail, police said. His black Chevrolet truck was impounded.

“We are still devastated by the loss of our sweet Javier and we miss him every day,” Gonzalez’s family said in a statement provided by police. “But we are thankful the man who killed him is now in jail and we can slowly begin the healing process.”