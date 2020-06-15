Man arrested in San Diego after deadly shooting on 5 Freeway in Irvine: CHP

The southbound 5 Freeway, just south of Culver Drive, in Irvine, as seen in a Google Street View image.

Authorities have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man as their vehicle entered the 5 Freeway in Irvine last week, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Officers detained Vicente Dulay DeGuzman Jr. Friday after the 39-year-old suspect barricaded himself at the Hilton Garden Inn in San Diego for about two hours, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.

The morning of June 7, CHP received a report of a white Kia Optima parked on the right shoulder of the southbound 5 Freeway near Culver Drive in Irvine.

Officers with CHP and the Irvine Police Department went to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds on the ground, next to the front passenger door, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. CHP identified the victim Monday as 47-year-old Jessie Garcia Sr. of San Diego.

Investigators also named DeGuzman as the suspected shooter.

Officials believe DeGuzman was driving the Kia Optima when he killed Garcia, and that he abandoned the vehicle afterwards and fled to San Diego.

CHP did not release further details on how DeGuzman left the scene and the suspected motive, only saying that the two men knew each other.

The agency said it obtained an arrest warrant four days after the shooting and worked with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force, which located DeGuzman at the hotel in San Diego.

DeGuzman surrendered without incident following a stand-off, according to CHP.

DeGuzman remains in jail without bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to county inmate records.

