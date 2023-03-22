Five people were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a San Pedro beach on March 4, 2023. (Citizen, OnScene.TV)

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left five people injured in San Pedro earlier this month.

The shooing was reported around 5:45 p.m. March 4 at Royal Palms Beach Park at 1800 W. Paseo Del Mar.

The victims were approached by two suspects and the groups were involved in an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The altercation turned violent and five people were struck by gunfire. Several people ran away from the area and numerous 911 calls were made about the shooting, police said.

Authorities responded and found four victims at the scene who were eventually taken to a hospital. Three of the victims were in stable condition, while one was last reported in critical condition. The fifth victim had self transported to a hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is also expected to recover.

Detectives canvassed the area after the shooting and began investigating the incident.

Jose Ortega, of Orange, was arrested on March 9 on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident or the second suspect.

They had previously asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video of the shooting and aftermath to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harbor Area Gang Impact Team Detectives at 310-726-7893.