Man arrested in Santa Ana hit-and-run crash that resulted in 8-month pregnant woman losing baby

A man was arrested as a suspect in the violent hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child in Santa Ana, police said Thursday.

The caught-on-video crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. June 26, when a car plowed into another vehicle making a left turn in the area of Lacy and First streets.

Both cars momentarily went airborne from the impact of the crash, careening down First Street.

Three people were rushed to a hospital, including an eight-month pregnant woman who had to undergo emergency surgery.

“During the surgery, the fetus was pronounced deceased as a direct result of the collision,” Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the car that crashed into the other got out and fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Joel Giovanni Andalon is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Days later, investigators identified 27-year-old Joel Giovanni Andalon as a suspect in the hit-and-run crash and officers took him into custody Thursday afternoon, according to the Police Department.

Andalon was booked into a Santa Ana jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to the news release.

The department released surveillance video of the crash, asking witnesses to come forward with additional details.

Anyone with information can call investigator Cpl. Carrillo at 714-245-8208 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s traffic division at 714-245-8200.