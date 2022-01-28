Man arrested in series of arsons in Venice; suspected accomplice sought

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and the outstanding suspected arsonist are shown in photos released by LAFD on Jan. 28, 2022.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of arsons in Venice, and Los Angeles fire officials are seeking his suspected accomplice.

The fires occurred Tuesday at Ocean Front Walk near Westminster Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Thanks to prompt reporting of the fires to 9-1-1, firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes before flames could cause injury or extend to any structure,” officials said in a news release.

No further details about the fires were released.

LAFD investigators in plainclothes and Los Angeles Police Department officers who canvassed the area received tips from neighbors and obtained surveillance video that led them to the suspect.

Jonathan Michael Noriega was arrested and is expected to be charged with arson.

The suspected accomplice is described as being a man who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a “dress-like cloth” on his legs. Authorities released images of both men Friday.

Anyone with information about the second man is asked to call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-222-8477.