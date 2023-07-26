A man suspected in a series of attacks on women in the Los Angeles area has been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, was wanted in connection with at least six assaults, officials previously said.

The attacks began on July 10, when Garcia allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to remove her clothing as she was walking under the 110 Freeway in downtown L.A., police said.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

The following morning in South L.A., Garcia allegedly approached another female from behind, slapped her back, and then ran away.

He was linked to several more attacks on July 15, police said.

In one case, Garcia allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman and pulled down her pants and underwear while she was working in her East L.A. yard.

In another incident, Garcia allegedly knocked a female victim unconscious and robbed her as she walked home from church in the Pico Union area.

About 15 minutes later, he allegedly assaulted a fourth female as she was looking in the trunk of her car in the 1300 block of South Burlington Avenue, police said.

Authorities believe Garcia may also be responsible for another attack that occurred that same day. In that incident, 84-year-old Angelica Fieros was beaten and mugged just outside her front door.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said more details will be released during a 3 p.m. news conference.

Check back for updates on this developing story.