The Culver City Police Department has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in her Blair Hills home last month.

Marcos Maldonado was arrested Thursday, a little over a month after the Dec. 2 multi-hour assault which occurred in the victim’s bedroom, police said at a news conference.

Police said Maldonado was arrested while on a Bakersfield-bound bus on the 5 Freeway after he was identified using DNA evidence.

Police in Culver City are searching for the photographed suspect for an alleged sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 2, 2023. (CCPD)

Maldonado allegedly threatened the girl before and during the assault, though she alerted her parents immediately after he left on foot.

Maldonado is being held at the CCPD in lieu of $1.25 million bail. He is due to be arraigned on Monday.