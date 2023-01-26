A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Harris is accused of speeding through the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, running a red light and slamming into a family’s SUV on the morning of Jan. 9.

Harris then allegedly abandoned his Mercedes and ran from the scene.

The family of four was on their way to a grandmother’s house from their home in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood when the crash occurred.

Two brothers killed in a South L.A. hit and run crash are seen in a photo provided by family.

The older boy, Chris died at the scene, while toddler, Damian, was on life support and died about a week later, police said. A 16-year-old girl and the children’s mother, Deborah Amaya, survived the crash.

Police on Thursday described the extensive manhunt for Harris that even led them across state lines before he was taken into custody outside of Palm Springs. He has a prior criminal record that includes reckless driving, authorities said.

Amaya said she was “happy” Harris was apprehended.

“I’m happy this guy is caught … Is he ever going to bring my children back? No. But it makes me happy knowing he’s not going to be able to do this no more, to the next family, or drive reckless,” Amaya said.

Her family hopes Harris, if convicted, will be sentenced to life in prison. “He didn’t just take our children for 25, 30 years, he took my kids for life.”