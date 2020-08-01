Man arrested in Sunland fire that burned 22 acres near homes: LAFD

Authorities have arrested a man they questioned in connection with a fire that burned about 22 acres near homes in Sunland, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced Saturday morning.

The department did not disclose the man’s identity nor provided details surrounding his arrest. Officials did not report any damages or injuries in the blaze.

The fire ignited around 1 p.m. Friday above the 8100 block of Ellenbogen Street and threatened residences along Rhodesia Avenue, according to the Fire Department.

It had scorched about 10 acres by 2 p.m., but crews said they managed to contain the fire just after 3 p.m.

The estimated acreage later grew to 20 acres. Just before 2 a.m., the Fire Department reported a 2-acre flareup.

“Firefighters are getting a good handle on this flare up and will be releasing some resources shortly,” the agency said in an early morning update.