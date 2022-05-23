A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said.

Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a 35-year-old man near the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds and found out that his attacker had fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle, officials said.

A short time later, deputies found and arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Rigoberto Reyes-Reyes of Temecula, in the 42200 block of Main Street in Temecula.

“The investigation revealed the crime was a result of a road rage incident that occurred minutes prior to the stabbing,” Sheriff’s Department officials said.

It’s unclear what triggered the road rage incident or whether the stabbing victim was a driver or pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Reyes-Reyes was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $1 million bail, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Gasparini at 951-696-3141 or Sgt. Frank Tiburzio at 951-696-3043.