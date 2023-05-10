Ryan David Sargent as seen in an undated photo. (RSD)

A Cathedral City man was arrested on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, after authorities spent two days searching for him.

According to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence in the 19000 block of Ford Avenue in the unincorporated community of Sky Valley after gunshots were heard around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived at the residence and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ryan David Sargent, who had an active felony probation violation warrant out of San Bernardino County.

Sargent fled the scene before authorities were able to apprehend him.

“The investigation revealed Sargent fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of the victims, one being a 7-year-old juvenile, prior to fleeing the scene,” RSD said in a statement. “A search warrant of the residence was served, and multiple firearms were seized.”

Sargent was located and arrested on Tuesday at a residence in the 68000 block of Lozano Court in Cathedral City, two days after he was identified as the suspect.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and the felony warrant.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Investigator William Hickok at the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.