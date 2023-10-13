Authorities have arrested a man connected to five overdoses at the same residence in Long Beach.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Grand Avenue regarding an overdose involving five individuals at 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Upon arriving to the scene, first responders transported three males and a female to local hospitals. A fifth woman was treated at the scene, according to reports from the Long Beach Police Department.

LBPD Drug Investigation detectives began looking into the source of the drugs that caused the overdose and were able to identify a suspect and author a search warrant to further their investigation, police said.

The search warrant was executed at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue and resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Daniel Giannattasio.

“Officers recovered drugs believed to be for the purpose of sales, an AR-15 lower receiver, a pistol and firearm magazines,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a release. “Detectives believe [Giannattasio] was responsible for the five overdoses on September 24.”

Giannattasio was booked for possession for sale of psilocybin mushrooms. He was released from custody on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Drug Investigation Section of the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7125.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.